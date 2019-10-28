Colts' Chester Rogers: Just one reception Sunday
Rogers had one reception for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Denver.
Rogers started as the slot receiver as the Colts opened in a three-receiver set and played on 40 of the offense's 64 snaps. However, that didn't translate into a large workload on a day when the Colts completed just 15 passes. Rogers looks set to remain as the third receiver, but could face increased competition from Parris Campbell with Campbell returning after missing three weeks with an abdominal injury.
