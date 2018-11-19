Rogers had two receptions for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Indy's receiving corps after T.Y. Hilton played a fairly equal amount as Zach Pascal played 24 snaps on offense, Dontrelle Inman played 29 snaps and Rogers played 21 snaps. However, Rogers has just four targets the past three games as he's seen a reduced role after the team signed Inman.