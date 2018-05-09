Rogers appears to be the leading candidate to replace Donte Moncrief as Indianapolis' No. 2 receiver in 2018, but will battle Ryan Grant and rookies Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain during training camp, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers won the No. 3 receiver role to begin last season, but then struggled with a hamstring injury and recorded just 23 receptions. The competition for targets in the Colts' receiver corps beyond top option T.Y. Hilton looks wide open, but secondary targets probably won't have much fantasy value if Andrew Luck isn't able to return from a shoulder injury.