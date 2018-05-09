Rogers appears to be the leading candidate to replace Donte Moncrief as Indy's No. 2 WR, but will battle Ryan Grant and rookies Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers won the No. 3 receiver role to begin last season, but then struggled with a hamstring injury and had just 23 receptions. The competition for targets in Indy's receiver corps after T.Y. Hilton looks wide open, but secondary targets may not have much fantasy value if Andrew Luck isn't able to return from a shoulder injury.