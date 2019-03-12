The Colts are slated to extend a tender to Rogers, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

A restricted free agent, Rogers served as the veritable No. 2 wide receiver behind T.Y. Hilton last season. While he averaged just 9.2 YPC and 6.7 YPT and scored just two touchdowns, Rogers hauled in 53 of his 72 targets, which was good for a 73.6 percent catch rate. Assuming he sticks with the Colts, he'll have additional competition at the position in the form of Devin Funchess, who is expected to become Rogers' teammate once the new league year begins Wednesday.