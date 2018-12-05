Colts' Chester Rogers: Limited at practice again
Rogers (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Playing through the same groin injury, Rogers logged just one snap on offense and seven on special teams in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville, but he could handle a bigger role Week 14 if Dontrelle Inman's shoulder injury leads to an absence against the Texans. However it plays out, there isn't any cause for confidence in the Indianapolis wideout group behind T.Y. Hilton (shoulder).
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Barely plays Week 13•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Draws questionable designation•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Sees increased targets Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...