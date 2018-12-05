Rogers (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Playing through the same groin injury, Rogers logged just one snap on offense and seven on special teams in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville, but he could handle a bigger role Week 14 if Dontrelle Inman's shoulder injury leads to an absence against the Texans. However it plays out, there isn't any cause for confidence in the Indianapolis wideout group behind T.Y. Hilton (shoulder).

