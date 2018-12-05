Colts' Chester Rogers: Limited at practice
Rogers (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Playing through the same groin injury in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars, Rogers logged just one snap on offense and seven on special teams. Assuming his health is a better place in Week 14 against the Texans, Rogers could handle a larger role if Dontrelle Inman's shoulder injury leads to an absence. However it plays out, there isn't any cause for confidence in the Indianapolis wideouts aside from No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton (shoulder).
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Barely plays Week 13•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Draws questionable designation•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Sees increased targets Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...