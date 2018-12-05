Rogers (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Playing through the same groin injury in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars, Rogers logged just one snap on offense and seven on special teams. Assuming his health is a better place in Week 14 against the Texans, Rogers could handle a larger role if Dontrelle Inman's shoulder injury leads to an absence. However it plays out, there isn't any cause for confidence in the Indianapolis wideouts aside from No. 1 option T.Y. Hilton (shoulder).

