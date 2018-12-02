Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as active Sunday
Rogers (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Rogers involvement in the Colts offense has been sporadic of late, with mid-October pickup Dontrelle Inman starting to carve out a bigger role with the team. In that context, Rogers doesn't represent a high-percentage fantasy option behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.
