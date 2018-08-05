Rogers is listed as a backup receiver to T.Y. Hilton and Ryan Grant on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers is battling Ryan Grant and late-round rookies Reece Fountain (fifth round) and Deon Cain (sixth) for slotting on the depth chart. Cain has had some buzz in training camp but Rogers could be the stealth candidate since he's shown glimpses of being an impact player when healthy. Whoever wins the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receiver roles could have significant fantasy value with Andrew Luck looking healthy and set to return from a shoulder injury.