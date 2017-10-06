Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as questionable this week
Rogers (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Rogers practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, suggesting that his return is near. That said, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star speculates that the wideout might not make it back to the field Sunday. If Rogers remains out this weekend, Kamar Aiken would be in line to continue to see added reps while working with fellow core pass-catchers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief.
