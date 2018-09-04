In addition to Rogers being listed as the No. 3 wide receiver, he's also the No. 1 kick returner and No. 1 punt returner on the Colts' depth chart ahead of Week 1.

The depth chart is unofficial, so Rogers may not be used on special teams when Sunday's game against the Bengals kicks off. Nyheim Hines was listed as the top returner at both positions in the preseason but struggled to hold onto the ball on several returns. If Rogers become the primary return man at either spot, he'll get a boost in leagues with return touchdowns and/or yardage.