Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as top kick, punt returner
In addition to Rogers being listed as the No. 3 wide receiver, he's also the No. 1 kick returner and No. 1 punt returner on the Colts' depth chart ahead of Week 1.
The depth chart is unofficial, so Rogers may not be used on special teams when Sunday's game against the Bengals kicks off. Nyheim Hines was listed as the top returner at both positions in the preseason but struggled to hold onto the ball on several returns. If Rogers become the primary return man at either spot, he'll get a boost in leagues with return touchdowns and/or yardage.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets time with first-team offense•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets four targets•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as backup on initial depth chart•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Looking to seize opportunity•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Misses practice with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country