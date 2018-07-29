Colts' Chester Rogers: Looking to seize opportunity
Rogers, who's healthy entering training camp, is a candidate to open the season as the No. 2 receiver behind T.Y. Hilton, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Rogers is back after sitting out June's minicamp with an undisclosed injury, ready to compete with Ryan Grant and mid-round rookies Reece Fountain (fifth round) and Deon Cain (sixth) for slotting on the depth chart. Rogers has a big advantage, though, as he's been with the Colts for two seasons and is the only one of the group to have played a game with quarterback Andrew Luck. Furthermore, Rogers was the lone Colts receiver to travel to California to work out with Luck this summer.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Misses practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Leading candidate for No. 2 wideout•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Faces added roster competition•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Has just one reception in Satuday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions in Thursday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...