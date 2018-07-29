Rogers, who's healthy entering training camp, is a candidate to open the season as the No. 2 receiver behind T.Y. Hilton, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers is back after sitting out June's minicamp with an undisclosed injury, ready to compete with Ryan Grant and mid-round rookies Reece Fountain (fifth round) and Deon Cain (sixth) for slotting on the depth chart. Rogers has a big advantage, though, as he's been with the Colts for two seasons and is the only one of the group to have played a game with quarterback Andrew Luck. Furthermore, Rogers was the lone Colts receiver to travel to California to work out with Luck this summer.