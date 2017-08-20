Colts' Chester Rogers: Misses game with hamstring injury
Rogers missed Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas due to a hamstring injury, WTTV Channel 4 Indianapolis reports.
Rogers' injury isn't thought to be serious. He is viewed as the favorite to win the Colts' No. 3 wideout job over Kamar Aiken and Philip Dorsett if healthy.
