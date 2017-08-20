Play

Rogers missed Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas due to a hamstring injury, WTTV Channel 4 Indianapolis reports.

Rogers' injury isn't thought to be serious. He is viewed as the favorite to win the Colts' No. 3 wideout job over Kamar Aiken and Philip Dorsett if healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories