Colts' Chester Rogers: Missing practice with undisclosed injury
Rogers missed this week's minicamp with a minor undisclosed injury, Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.
It's likely a minor ailment, but we'd like to see Rogers healthy and in full speed heading into training camp after a hamstring injury limited him to just 11 games last season. He's competing with Ryan Grant and rookies Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain for the No. 2 receiver role. Either Rogers or Grant has been said to be in the lead for the role at points this spring.
