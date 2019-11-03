Colts' Chester Rogers: Moves into starting role
Rogers will be one of the Colts' starting wide receivers in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Rogers had already started three of the Colts' first seven games, but he'll probably benefit from a larger role than normal Sunday while helping to replace the injured T.Y. Hilton (calf). Holder notes that the Colts will likely rotate a number of players to fill Hilton's spot, so in addition to Rogers, Parris Campbell, Deon Cain and Ashton Dulin could all benefit from more snaps than usual.
