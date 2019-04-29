Colts' Chester Rogers: Needs to battle for slot job
Rogers faces serious competition for snaps after the Colts used a second-round pick on Parris Campbell, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Rogers caught 73.6 percent of his targets last season, but he managed just 9.2 yards per catch with a long gain of 34. The lack of explosiveness is notable even for a slot specialist, whereas Campbell can bring 4.31 speed to the same role after scoring 12 touchdowns his senior season at Ohio State. On the other hand, Rogers has a clear advantage in terms of experience and route-running polish, so it won't come as any surprise if he holds down the slot job for another year. Either way, the Indianapolis passing game will continue to run through T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and the tight ends.
