Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions again Sunday
Rogers started at wide receiver but did not have a reception despite one target and lost four yards on a carry in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Rogers got the start as the third wide receiver, but played just 16 of the offense's 55 snaps as he was third among receivers in snaps. Rogers didn't have a reception last week either as the recent signing of Dontrelle Inman (four receptions against Jacksonville) has reduced his role.
