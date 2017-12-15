Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions in Thursday's loss
Rogers did not have a reception despite three targets and had one carry for seven yards in Thursday's loss to Denver.
He got the second most playing time (53 snaps) among wide receivers with Donte Moncrief out with an ankle injury, but that didn't translate into much production. He should continue to get increased playing time and may have better luck if Indy's passing game gets on track next week at Baltimore. However, he wouldn't appear to have much upside amid Indy's woes on offense.
