Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions Sunday
Rogers didn't have a reception or target despite playing 39 of the offense's 78 snaps in Sunday's win at Oakland.
Meanwhile Dontrelle Inman had seven targets in his second start and all three tight ends caught touchdowns. Rogers played about his usual time on offense (39 snaps) but he could be losing out on targets with Inman's increasing role after joining the team two games ago.
