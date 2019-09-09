Rogers was not targeted in the passing game despite playing 35 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He did have one punt return for five yards.

Rogers entered the preseason listed as the No. 3 receiver, but he had a limited role Sunday. Zach Pascal got the start as the third receiver, but played only 23 snaps. Rogers actually played the most snaps of all the receivers other than T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess but Deon Cain (2 receptions) and Paris Campbell (1 reception) were larger factors in the offense. With Funchess out with a shoulder injury, the Colts receiver targets could be in flux. However, it doesn't look like Rogers will automatically step into a larger role.