Rogers (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

With Kamar Aiken (concussion) also on the injury report, the Colts certainly would benefit from having Rogers in the lineup for the first time all season. Wednesday's absence isn't a good sign for such a development, and it seems Rogers suffered a setback prior to Week 2 against the Cardinals. He still figures to operate as the team's No. 3 receiver if he can eventually get healthy.