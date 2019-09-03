Rogers is listed as the 5th or 6h wide receiver on Indianapolis' first depth chart of the season.

Rogers was seen as the No. 3 receiver all during training camp and the preseason, so this listing is a surprise. It may say more than the No. 3 to No. 6 role are in flux more than Rogers has lost the job. However, the No. 3 receiver may not have as much value with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback as the Colts could move to more two-TE sets. Still, Rogers carries more risk heading into Week 1 with this depth chart listing.