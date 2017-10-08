Colts' Chester Rogers: Not suiting up yet
Rogers (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Rogers was able to return to the practice field on a limited basis this week, but it turns out he's not quite ready to make his 2017 debut just yet. Look for T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Kamar Aiken to collect the lion's share of targets with Jack Doyle (concussion) on the shelf as well -- as will be the case in most weeks, even when Rogers returns.
