Rogers caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 37-5 win over the Bills.

Rogers actually led the Colts in receiving yards, but he didn't catch any of the four touchdown passes among quarterback Andrew Luck's 23 passing attempts. He's clearly a notch below T.Y. Hilton in the wide receiver pecking order, but Rogers has shown some nice chemistry with Luck ahead of their team's Week 8 trip to Oakland.