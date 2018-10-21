Colts' Chester Rogers: Quiet in blowout win
Rogers caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 37-5 win over the Bills.
Rogers actually led the Colts in receiving yards, but he didn't catch any of the four touchdown passes among quarterback Andrew Luck's 23 passing attempts. He's clearly a notch below T.Y. Hilton in the wide receiver pecking order, but Rogers has shown some nice chemistry with Luck ahead of their team's Week 8 trip to Oakland.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Big snap count looms with Grant out•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Targeted 10 times against Jets•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Hauls in eight passes in Week 5 loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Set for key role against Patriots•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Delivers during comeback bid•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...