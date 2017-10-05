Play

Rogers (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Rogers is thus making some progress, but it's unclear at this stage if he'll be ready to return to action Sunday against the 49ers. In his absence, Kamar Aiken has seen added reps while working along with fellow key wideouts T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief.

