Rogers caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.

Rogers brought the Colts to within a score late in the fourth quarter, snagging a tumbling, four-yard touchdown near front pylon. Rogers was more active Sunday given the absence of T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps). His value heading into Week 5 against Kansas City likely depends on Hilton's status.