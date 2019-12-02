Rogers is likely to be shut down for the season after initial tests revealed that he fractured his knee in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the wideout will undergo further testing Monday as the Colts look to confirm the injury, but the early returns don't offer much hope that he'll be able to play again in 2019. With Rogers set to miss time, the Colts' already banged-up pass-catching corps is further taxed, though it's possible that T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) could return to action Week 14 against the Buccaneers.