Rogers had three receptions for 49 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Rogers logged just four targets combined over his previous three games, but Sunday's outing shows that he's still part of the mix at wideout in a pass-happy offense. He played the third-most offensive snaps (32) among the team's wide receivers in Week 12, trailing T.Y. Hilton (60) and Dontrelle Inman (46) but ranking slightly ahead of Ryan Grant (27). Rogers could see a slight uptick in targets over the Colts' final five games with top tight end Jack Doyle (kidney) set to miss the rest of the season.