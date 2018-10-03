Colts' Chester Rogers: Set for key role against Patriots
Rogers and Ryan Grant will serve as the Colts' top two wide receivers while T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game in New England, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
The injury-riddled Colts may have trouble keeping up with New England, but the matchup should at least be favorable for Andrew Luck's passing volume. Rogers capitalized in a similar spot last week, catching eight of 11 targets for 85 yards and a two-point conversion in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans. Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson may also handle significant roles, but Rogers and Grant are the safer bets to capture Luck's attention in Week 5.
