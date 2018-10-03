Colts' Chester Rogers: Set for key role against Pats
Rogers and Ryan Grant will serve as the Colts' top two wide receivers while T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) is held out for Thursday's game in New England, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports.
The injury-riddled Colts may have trouble keeping up with New England, but the matchup should at least be favorable for Andrew Luck's passing volume. Rogers capitalized in a similar spot last week, catching eight of 11 targets for 85 yards and a two-point conversion in a 37-34 loss to the Texans. Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson may also handle significant roles, but Rogers and Grant are the safer bets to capture Luck's attention Thursday night.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Delivers during comeback bid•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as top kick, punt returner•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets time with first-team offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...