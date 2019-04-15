Colts' Chester Rogers: Signs RFA tender
Rogers has signed his restricted free agent tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Indianapolis tendered Rogers at the second-round level, paying him $3.1 million for 2019 with the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He spent 2018 working as the team's top slot receiver and punt returner, catching 53 of 72 targets (73.6 percent) for 485 yards (6.7 per target) and two touchdowns in 16 games. The 25-year-old should face competition for snaps in training camp, but he's still the favorite to handle slot work in three-wide sets. Of course, the Colts likely will use more formations with multiple tight ends in 2019 if both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle (hip) can stay healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...