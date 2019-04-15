Rogers has signed his restricted free agent tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Indianapolis tendered Rogers at the second-round level, paying him $3.1 million for 2019 with the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He spent 2018 working as the team's top slot receiver and punt returner, catching 53 of 72 targets (73.6 percent) for 485 yards (6.7 per target) and two touchdowns in 16 games. The 25-year-old should face competition for snaps in training camp, but he's still the favorite to handle slot work in three-wide sets. Of course, the Colts likely will use more formations with multiple tight ends in 2019 if both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle (hip) can stay healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...