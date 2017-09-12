Play

Rogers' (hamstring) status for Week 2 remains unclear, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

Head coach Chuck Pagano said they hope to have Rogers back for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but until practice begins this week things remain quite murky. Even if able to play, Rogers would join Colts receivers who are unlikely to illustrate much consistency until Andrew Luck (shoulder) is able to take the field.

