Rogers (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers missed Saturday's preseason loss to Dallas, and while there hasn't been any indication his injury is serious, he now seems to be in danger of sitting out Saturday's exhibition in Pittsburgh. He's the favorite to earn the No. 3 receiver job, but Phillip Dorsett and Kamar Aiken are also in the mix.

