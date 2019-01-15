Colts' Chester Rogers: Tallies 485 yards in 2018
Rogers recorded 485 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches while playing in all 16 regular season games in 2018.
Rogers had his best season as a pro in 2018, setting career highs in snaps, targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. He operated as the team's No. 4 option at wide receiver, but often was bumped up on the depth chart due to injuries at the position. Looking ahead to 2019, Rogers will be a restricted free agent and could potentially swap teams during the offseason. Wherever he ends up playing he'll likely see a similar role as a No. 3 or 4 wide receiver, which limits his potential fantasy value.
