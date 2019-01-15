Rogers recorded 485 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 catches while playing in all 16 regular season games in 2018.

Rogers had his best season as a pro in 2018, setting career highs in snaps, targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. He operated as the team's No. 4 option at wide receiver, but often was bumped up on the depth chart due to injuries at the position. Looking ahead to 2019, Rogers will be a restricted free agent and could potentially swap teams during the offseason. Wherever he ends up playing he'll likely see a similar role as a No. 3 or 4 wide receiver, which limits his potential fantasy value.