Colts' Chester Rogers: Targeted 10 times against Jets
Rogers caught four of 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.
Rogers scored his first touchdown of the season in the games' closing moments, a pass that also put him in double-digit targets for the third consecutive week. Rogers is no doubt building a rapport with Andrew Luck, but -- considering that T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) has been out for all or part of all three games, it is hard to accurately gauge Rogers' progress. No matter where Rogers is on the pecking order, or whether Hilton plays or not, Sunday offers a challenge against a Bills defense surrendering just 225 passing yards per game, among the best in the league.
