Rogers caught both of his targets for 24 total yards during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.

Jacoby Brissett put together a career day against Houston with highs in yards and touchdowns, but Rogers didn't really get into the action. The Grambling State product has seen the field for at least 40 offensive snaps in three consecutive games, but has topped two targets just once in that span and twice during the entire season. Sunday brings a matchup against a Broncos team that, despite a 2-5 record, boasts the league's third-ranked pass defense.