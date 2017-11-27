Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions in Sunday's loss
Rogers had three receptions for 34 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Rogers played 41 snaps on offense as his workload has increased to above 40 snaps (third among wide receivers) the past two games. Rogers was second on the team in receptions and outplayed Donte Moncrief. His role could increase in the final few games of the season as the team looks toward 2018.
