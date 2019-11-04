Play

Rogers had three receptions for 22 yards, including a four-yard touchdown, on five targets in Sunday's 26-24 loss at Kansas City.

Rogers got the start again as the slot receiver in three-receiver sets and got his usual playing time (46 of the offense's 70 snaps) but saw a few more targets with T.Y. Hilton sidelined with a calf injury.

