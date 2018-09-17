Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions Sunday
Rogers had three receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at Washington.
Rogers had more receptions than Ryan Grant (2), but played just 26 snaps on offense compared to Grant's 43. Rogers is clearly the third receiver as Zach Pascal played just 18 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in the passing game. However, Indy's passing offenses wasn't prolific despite the win as Rogers and Eric Ebron (3) had the most receptions after T.Y. Hilton (7).
