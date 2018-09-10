Rogers had three receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Rogers had just three targets compared to nine targets for Ryan Grant (eight catches for 59 yards) as he's a distant third receiver in the passing game. However, it's notable that he had 48 snaps on offense compared to 65 for Ryan Grant and 10 snaps for No. 4 receiver Zach Pascal and 36 snaps for tight end Eric Ebron, showing he'll have a steady presence in the offense.