Rogers had two receptions for six yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Buffalo.

Rogers played 66 of the offense's 71 snaps as he got the second most playing time among receivers with Donte Moncrief out with an ankle injury. However, the increased playing time didn't get him more receptions amid the blizzard conditions in Buffalo. Rogers could have a more productive day in the passing game next week if Moncrief remains out.