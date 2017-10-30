Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's loss
Rogers had two receptions for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.
Rogers played just 26 snaps on offense as he was the clear fourth receiver. With Kamar Aiken and Donte Moncrief struggling, there's a chance Rogers could see an increased role in the passing game. However, Rogers' upside is limited by a passing game that has struggled without Andrew Luck.
