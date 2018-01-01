Rogers had two receptions for 39 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Houston.

Rogers got ample playing time the past three games with Donte Moncrief out, but had just three receptions on 11 targets. His production would likely improve if Andrew Luck is able to return from a shoulder injury in 2018, but it's not clear if Rogers will be given a shot a top-three receiver role.

