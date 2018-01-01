Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's win
Rogers had two receptions for 39 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Houston.
Rogers got ample playing time the past three games with Donte Moncrief out, but had just three receptions on 11 targets. His production would likely improve if Andrew Luck is able to return from a shoulder injury in 2018, but it's not clear if Rogers will be given a shot a top-three receiver role.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Has just one reception in Satuday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions in Thursday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Increased role on tap Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Four receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...