Rogers had two receptions for 14 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Philadelphia.

Rogers played 40 of the offense's 59 snaps and had the same number of targets as No. 2 receiver Ryan Grant. Rogers continues to be the No. 3 receiver, but he's playing fewer snaps than Grant (50 snaps Sunday) and Indy's tight ends are a significant part of the offense (Eric Ebron had 11 targets Sunday).