Colts' Chester Rogers: Won't play in Week 3
Head coach Chuck Pagano ruled Rogers (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Rogers has rarely practiced since suffering a hamstring injury in preseason Week 2, including no reps at all this week. Until he strings together consistent appearances in drills, he doesn't appear to be a candidate to suit up on game days. During Rogers' absence, Kamar AIken has been filling in as the No. 3 wideout. However, Aiken is listed as questionable this week, so Quan Bray could be more involved than usual Sunday.
