Colts' Chester Rogers: Works as No. 3 receiver
Rogers had two receptions for 16 yards in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle.
Rogers got time as the No. 3 receiver and was on the field during the first drive with Andrew Luck. Ryan Grant looks to have a good lead on the No. 2 WR role, but Rogers could still figure into the mix.
