Play

Culliver signed a contract with the Colts on Monday.

Culliver has appeared in 52 career games (including 26 starts) and totaled 137 tackles and seven picks along the way. Though he effectively missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, Culliver appears to be fine at present time.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories