Lammons recorded 17 tackles (14 solo) and three passes defensed including an interception in 10 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Lammons played 132 special teams snaps in 2025, but he was also called upon to play 133 defensive snaps over four games, as the Colts were dealing with injury problems in their secondary early in the campaign. It was the most defensive snaps he'd seen in a season since his rookie year with Miami in 2019. He turned 30 in January and is on track to become a free agent during the offseason.