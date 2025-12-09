The Colts placed Lammons (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Lammons suffered a foot injury against the Jaguars last Sunday and was unable to return to the game. The injury is severe enough to land the cornerback on IR, and he will be unable to return until a potential postseason game at the earliest. In corresponding moves, the Colts signed cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster and signed cornerback Troy Pride to the practice squad. Mitchell will likely replace Lammons, backing up Kenny Moore in the slot cornerback role.