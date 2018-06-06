Colts' Chris McCain: Faces battery charges
McCain has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery from a January incident, NFL.com reports.
The complaint is from Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, California and alleges McCain grabbed the neck of a woman. The Colts are aware of the situation and have said they're waiting for the investigation to take its course before taking internal actions. McCain is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 13, and he claims innocence on his personal Twitter page.
More News
-
Colts' Chris McCain: Inks deal with Indy•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Expected to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Receives tender offer from Chargers•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Chris McCain: Questionable for Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...