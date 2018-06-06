McCain has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery from a January incident, NFL.com reports.

The complaint is from Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, California and alleges McCain grabbed the neck of a woman. The Colts are aware of the situation and have said they're waiting for the investigation to take its course before taking internal actions. McCain is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 13, and he claims innocence on his personal Twitter page.

